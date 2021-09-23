As part of the decennial redistricting process, the Iowa Legislative Services Agency, a non-partisan commission that draws new legislative and congressional maps, released its first draft of the new verison Sept. 16, and it divides Benton County nearly in half.
As a result, voters in the Vinton, Shellsburg, Urbana, Mount Auburn, Dysart and Garrison areas will need to elect a new state senator while they gain new House representation carried over from the old map. Meanwhile, the Benton Community School District area will keep both of their representatives in Des Moines, while the Center Point area will get a new senator.
Currently, State Rep. Thomas Gerhold, R-Atkins, and State Sen. Dawn Driscol, R-Williamsburg, represent House District 75 and Senate District 38, respectively. The House district includes all of Benton County and part of northern Iowa County, while the senate district also has the rest of Iowa County as well as Poweshiek County.
In the proposal, House District 75 would only include the southernmost eight townships — Kane, Union, Eldorado, Fremont, Iowa, Leroy, St. Clair and Florence — of Benton County, which includes the towns of Keystone, Van Horne, Newhall, Atkins, Belle Plaine, Luzerne, Blairstown, Watkins and Norway. The rest of the district would shift slightly westward, to include parts of Poweshiek County and only five townships of Iowa County.
Senate District 38 would include the eight listed southern Benton County townships along with all of Iowa and Keokuk counties, 11 townships in northern Poweshiek County and six townships in northern Washington County.
That would encroach into the current Senate District 39, currently held by Sen. Kevin Kinney, R-Oxford. However, he would shift into the new Senate District 49, which would include the Center Point area. It would encompass the areas of Linn and Johnson counties mostly outside of the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas.
The rest of Benton County would fall in House District 68 and Senate District 34. The House district would also include three townships in southwestern Black Hawk County, all of Tama County, four townships in southeastern Marshall County and Marshalltown. Current House 72 Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Montour, would be in the new district, but the senate district would be an open seat in 2022 if the new map is enacted.
The district also includes a part of current House District 60 and Senate District 30, but their seat holders, Rep. Dave Williams and Sen. Eric Giddens, both Cedar Falls Democrats, would remain in their districts, but their reach would circumvent Waterloo and go into the La Porte City area.
The reapportionment of the legislative districts, as well as for Congress, usually occurs during the regular session of the Legislature in April based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau gathered during the 10-year Census. However, the process was delayed this year due to delays in the counting caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state received the Census information on Aug. 12, which showed a shift in population from the rural centers to urban areas. The LSA tried to reflect those changes as accurately as possible in drawing the new maps.
Because of the delay, the state Supreme Court extended the deadline to enact the new maps to Dec. 1. Gov. Kim Reynolds called a special session of the Legislature for Oct. 5 to vote on the proposals after three days of hearings were held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Under state law, legislators can only vote yes or no on the draft of the maps and cannot offer any amendments. If the proposal is voted down, the LSA has another 35 days to make edits and present them to the Legislature for a second vote, again up or down without amendments.
If that is denied, then the Supreme Court would get involved for a third draft. Whatever the seven jurists decide would be enacted.
The maps were approved on their first draft in 1991 and 2011 and in a second draft in 2001. Rarely has it gone to a third draft.
The Associated Press reported that 24 senators and 38 House members who would be placed into situations where they would be facing fellow incumbents. The breakdown has it eight Democrats and 30 Republicans in the House and seven Democrats and 17 Republicans affected.
However, not only Des Moines would be affected by the new maps. The LSA also shifted the four congressional districts for Iowa that would affect who goes to Washington, D.C.
Currently, Benton County is in the 1st Congressional District alongside Linn, Tama, Iowa, Black Hawk and Buchanan counties and represented by Marion Republican Ashley Hinson. If this proposal is adopted, Benton, Tama, Black Hawk, Buchanan and Iowa counties would shift into the 2nd District, currently represented by Ottumwa Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, while Linn County’s 1st District would shift to the southeast.
That would set up a Democratic primary for the 1st District. Current State Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, had declared a run against Hinson for the current 1st District, while State Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, was to challenge Miller-Meeks, but the shift would put her against Mathis for the nomination. There is currently no Democratic candidate in the new 2nd District.
Meanwhile, 3rd District Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Des Moines, and 4th Disrict Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, would stay in their districts with their territory shifted counterclockwise somewhat.
More information, including a link to an interactive district map, can be found at legis.iowa.gov/legislators/redistricting.