One person died Wednesday night when wind caused a semi-trailer to roll off Highway 151 west of Walford into a ditch in southeast Benton County.
The person, whose name is being withheld pending notification, was transported by Phillips Funeral Home of Vinton to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol accident report.
The 2020 Freightliner semi-trailer from Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. of Horsham, Pennsylvania, was traveling southbound in the 7900 block of Highway 151 when it was stuck by a strong gust of wind at around 8:30 p.m. It rolled over onto its side and came to rest in the east ditch, according to the State Patrol.
The accident remains under investigation.
The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Fairfax Fire Department.