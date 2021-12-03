Business and
Technology Teacher
VAN HORNE— One thing we at Benton Community strive for is choice. We feel that each student should have the opportunity to explore many different classes to see what peaks their interest. That is definitely the case in the Business Department. We offer the following classes, Intro to Business, Accounting I, Accounting II, Marketing, Business Law, Computer Science Principles, Computer Apps, and Personal Finance.
Students in these classes get a wide variety of concepts from the business world. In Intro to Business, we discuss topics such as management, stocks, sports and entertainment, and business plans. In Accounting I and II students learn about the accounting equation, debit, credits, financial statements, etc. In marketing, the students develop a marketing plan and learn about the 4 P’s (Price, Promotion, Product, and Place). Business Law students learn about contracts and how they can affect them positively or negatively. In Computer Science Principles the students learn the coding language Python as well as simple ciphers and internet safety. These concepts and more are taught yearly at Benton Community.
I believe that the main part of high school is to get students prepared for life after high school, whether that is college, trade school, or getting a job. With the skills and concepts learned in these business classes, students at Benton Community are more than prepared to succeed in life after high school.