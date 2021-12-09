December has finally arrived. So has the cold temperatures for this week at least. December also brings a holiday for us. The arrival of December also brings the arrival of Christmas. We have various reasons why we look forward to Christmas. For some, Christmas means a break from school. For others, it is a short break from work, and still, for others, it means time to spend with others we love.
Perhaps you have noticed this. When Christmas arrives, we sing different kinds of songs. We are willing to sing Christmas songs in December than any other time of the year. I have discovered there are two types of people. Some love Christmas songs. Others do not.
One of the things we do instinctively as people is that we sing when we are joyful. Let that sink in for a moment. We sing when we are joyful. Even those who dislike Christmas songs except Christmas Eve are often the same people playing the radio in their vehicle and singing along to songs on the radio or your phone.
The same is true in the Bible. One of the more frequent commands found in the Bible is to sing to the Lord. The Psalms are full of this command. For example, Psalm 98:1 says, “Oh sing to the Lord a new song, for he has done marvelous things! His right hand and his holy arm have worked salvation for him.”
But also consider the angels in Luke 2:10-14. An angel appears before a group of shepherds watching over their flocks at night. The angel tells them he brings them the good news and great joy for all people. A child has been born, but this child is different. He was born in the city of David. He is Christ the Lord. The angel announces his good news of great joy, and a multitude of angels joins him praising God. We might even say they were singing praise to God.
Why do the angels sing? They sing for joy because they recognize singing is the appropriate response to the good news of great joy that the Savior has been born. The news at which the angels announced that night is of far more significance than any other news that can be announced. Many rejoice and almost sing for joy when the University of Iowa or Iowa State University sports teams win a big game. If we will rejoice at a sporting event, how much more so ought we to rejoice at the good news of great joy of the Savior God had promised for centuries would come and has finally arrived?
Some Christmas songs show the heart of Christmas. The heart of Christmas is the good news of great joy that Jesus has come to rescue all who will believe in him. That is our reason for singing songs of joy this Christmas. So, when the time comes, sing for joy at the birth of the Savior.