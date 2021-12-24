The birth of Jesus into the human race was a glorious and spectacular move of God. A gift towards all mankind. The love, the graciousness and humility of the divine Son of God was on display, yet not perceived by most, but a few only.
Other moves under the sovereignty of God was Jesus’ death and crucifixion, soon followed by His resurrection. Moves of God can be spectacular, or unexpected, or not even perceived by anyone.
God’s moving among us is not just random. It is uniquely designed for the fulfillment of His promises to us. The main one- to redeem all mankind back to original relationship with Him, both now and when our life has ended on earth.
God knows us individually and intimately. “Before I formed you in he womb, I knew you,” (Jer 1:5 NKJV) A farmer on his tractor, a woman stirring a pot on the kitchen stove, a child on a playground can all experience His wonderful, enlightened moving to provide much needed hope.
God sits above the circle of the earth, it says in Psalms. He intervenes in a boardroom filled with CEO’s, who need Someone to steer their rudder. He can artisan the outcome of an international tribunal convening on global policy.
He also deals with the nations. Psalm 22 (NKJV) says, “For the kingdom is the Lord’s and He rules over the nations.” In Acts 17(AMP), it states, “And He made from one man every nation of mankind to live on the face of the earth, having determined their appointed times and the boundaries of their lands and territories.”
God is constantly and faithfully moving in our affairs. It says in Colossians 17, that all things “consist” in Him. It means that all things contain Him or involve Him, and have before He ever created mankind.
We can ask for a move of God, and we should. He DOES respond to us! But not all of God moving is in response to our petitions. As humans we may try to entice God to move in our place, our timing, and with our desired outcome.
God can move in a much prayed for revival, rending hearts to bring healing and then to “go tell it on the mountains!”
However, God can also manifest Himself in the most spiritually dead and driest of church congregations, where others have mocked their near death-like existence. Such boasting is judging. In Daniel 4, it states that God will give to whomever He wills. The magnitude, method and choosing are up to Him.
What will God moving in our midst look like? I don’t know. It will not be just emotionalism. But it will likely be felt somehow. Perhaps a stirring to deeply know Him? A hunger for personal purity? A thirst for serving others?
What promises did He make? Eternal life with Him. To wipe away our tears. Restore the wasted years of our lives. Bring joy instead of mourning. Give beauty for ashes. To finally experience the purpose of our existence, both as a person, and as a nation. To bring Him our devotion for His pleasure in us.
Yes, the birth of Jesus on earth was a spectacular move of God towards us. But has He stopped His moving? Even now, do we expect that God is moving in Benton County? In each community? In our youth? In our churches?
No matter who you are, or what you think of yourself. No matter what losses or grief you have experienced. No matter the state of our nation. God is still moving in all that we experience. His promises have not yet been fulfilled on this earth. Therefore pray, look up and take hope! Merry Christmas Everyone !