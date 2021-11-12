Our Advent Sermon Series (beginning a bit early this Sunday) is entitled “Why Does Christmas Matter?”
One theme of the series is Christmas matters because it’s a story of peace and goodwill. Jesus was born into a world ruled by the Roman Empire and into a country occupied by its military forces. The Pax Romana (Peace of Rome) was kept by threat of swift and brutal retaliation against anyone who revolted or dissented in a way Rome considered threatening. The Christian faith was different. As described by Jesus Music rockers Resurrection Band in a song from the 1980’s: “And Who lit the flame, Who moved the stone/ Who promised grace, in the face of Rome/Life in a Word, is a Master of Time/By the year 2000, His star may shine” (Resurrection Band, album “Between Heaven and Hell,” 1985, Sparrow Records). I still find the final phrase of that chorus a bit cryptic but maybe it’s an expression of the eternal hope inherent in the Christian faith. Christianity carries within it power (centered in Christ) that enables its adherents to stand against the most violent and cruel threats or actions the world can throw at them. While peace and goodwill are not monopolized by Christians the peace and goodwill of Christianity goes beyond mere altruism or niceness. Christianity promises grace and forgiveness for even the most vile sin; it invites anyone and everyone to follow Jesus. It challenges systems and beliefs that harm, destroy, oppress, and abuse with the redemptive power of Christ. It calls those who follow Christ to imitate Him through the power of His grace and Holy Spirit. It offers a transformation of heart no earthly organization can even begin to bring about. The peace and goodwill of the Christian faith not only changes lives here on earth it makes them fit for the eternal Kingdom of God; it brings them into line with the heart of a holy and gracious God who has poured out His love for us in His Son Jesus Christ. Christian peace and goodwill have stood against Rome in ancient times and Nazism, Communism, and other forms of tyranny in more recent times. It has refused to bow to the gods of this world and often paid the price in blood, tears, and pain. Christmas matters because its peace and goodwill cannot be conquered by earthly evil or tyranny; at its center is the deathless power of the risen Christ.