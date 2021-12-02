A presentation will be given commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attacks on O’ahu, including the attack on Pearl Harbor, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec 7 at the Palace Theater in Vinton This program is presented free of charge and replaces the annual Memorial Ceremony formerly held at Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School.
Guests will be able to see the armor section from the battleship USS Arizona that the Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools secured from the National Park Service and US Navy in 2006 as well as listen to primary source accounts of the “Day of Infamy”.