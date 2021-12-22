After more than 20 years of leadership and volunteer service at Cedar Valley Ranch, Jerry Petermeier has decided to step down and was recognized with a plaque for his valued work.
“When I was a county engineer, I remember coming out there when it was called the Benton County Home,” Petermeier said. “Over the years, I’ve worked on several small projects with them and joined their board. I’ve enjoyed my time.”
A past board member and president, Petermeier has volunteered at the Cedar Valley Ranch since July of 2001 with projects ranging from helping build a triple garage to fixing drainage issues. While serving on the board, Petermeier oversaw the facilities change over from a lagoon system to city water.
“We’ve always worked tightly with the Board of Supervisors to help pay for improvements out there,” Petermeier said. “I was a small part of building the new building. The work comes from the whole board and staff.”
Petermeier stepped down as a volunteer at the young age of 85 back in November, receiving his honorary plaque this month.