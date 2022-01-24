The lights of the Iowa high school baseball world grew dimmer on Thursday at the news Benton head coach Derek Anderson unexpectedly passed away, leaving an imprint on athletes, coaches and friends that extends well beyond Manship Field.
Anderson was born in Cedar Rapids, his family later moving to Bellefontaine, OH. He excelled both academically and athletically, being named Male Athlete of the Year at Bellefontaine High School his senior year. His baseball career continued at Northern Kentucky University, but Anderson’s love of learning remained strong as he earned academic all-conference honors three of his four years. After graduation, Anderson spent several years playing the sport he loved, including a stint with the Springfield (Ohio) Giants.
His career eventually brought him back to Iowa, where he took a teaching position at Benton Community High School and coached for the baseball program. Benton is where he first met Mitch Moser, a sophomore in 2011 when he was coached by Anderson.
“He and Coach Patterson were the good cop/bad cop duo,” Moser said. “Coach Anderson was always the good cop. He was very knowledgeable about the game, like an open book. He was always there to answer a question, but also to help anyone to excel.”
Anderson would move up to the varsity level next season to lead the program alongside coach Seth Patterson. The Bobcats went to the State tournament in that 2012 season with a team Moser described as “talented”, but time and effort by the coaching staff was needed to make the jump to a 36-8 record.
“Anderson and Patterson showed up early and stayed late with the guys that wanted to work, which was pretty much everyone,” Moser said. “It meant a lot to the program and I feel like it really set a tone for my class.”
Moser would go on to play collegiate ball at Upper Iowa University, but he returned each summer to help with the program at the request of Anderson. He remained on Anderson’s staff all through college in multiple roles.
“He knew I had the interest and told me he’d love to have me back,” Moser said. “I struggled my freshman year at Upper Iowa. But I always remembered his advice on mentality: know you’re that guy and you belong. Anderson tried to instill in all his players that if you believe you’re best in everything that you do in life, you’ll go far. He reminded me of that and I was able to turn my career around my sophomore year.”
Anderson retained Moser as an assistant coach when Patterson stepped away from coaching. The two would lead Benton back to the State tournament again in 2020, during a very unique season affected by COVID-19. Their regular season “was not the best”, but the Bobcats got hot in postseason play, beating out Independence, Cedar Rapids Xavier and South Tama.
“Anderson’s biggest thing was being good when it matters,” Monster said. “He kept the guys ready to play when we waited for a decision if there would be a season at all. Experiencing State with him as a player and then as a coach was exciting for me. I won’t forget it.”
One of the players on the 2020 team was Cade Timmerman at shortstop/pitcher. Timmerman first met Anderson as an eighth grader playing Level 3 baseball for the program. According to Timmerman, Anderson was the first person to have faith in him as a baseball player.
“Coach told me I had potential to be a varsity athlete,” Timmerman said. “He was always there to push me. I moved up to the next level and then he asked me to play a little varsity that season. Anderson always had belief in me.”
That belief was not misplaced. Timmerman would go on to be an All-Conference selection and pitched in the 2020 State game against Dallas Center-Grimes. Though the Bobcats would lose the game 1-0, Timmerman earned significant praise by Anderson at the time for only giving up a single run against a talented Mustangs team. His success continued into his senior year in 2021, being the undisputed ace of the team and helping the Bobcats back to the substate final that season.
“That’s what makes it hard,” Timmerman said. “I was in shock. My old baseball teammates were texting me. It just didn’t hit until Friday that he was gone. No matter if you were his ace or a benchwarmer, he loved you equally. We wanted to help everyone get better. He was supportive of us on and off the field.”
For as long as Easton Patterson can remember, he’s known Anderson basically like a family member. Anderson and Easton’s father not only coached together, but spent time off the field together. Easton also served as bat boy growing up and more recently started at first base for the Bobcats this past season.
{p dir=”ltr”}“He made baseball so enjoyable because it was always about getting better, being a better person, and having fun,” Easton said. “Winning was just a reward we got from doing all of those things. I would ask him to come to the diamond over an hour before practice to hit me grounders, and he wouldn’t even think about it, he immediately said yes. He was always such a selfless coach that would do anything to help his players get better.”
{p dir=”ltr”}News of Anderson’s sudden passing led to responses from all across the state. Coaches from across the WaMaC conference and beyond posted their condolences and memories of Anderson on Thursday and Friday.
Marion head coach Steve Fish first met Anderson in the late 1980s, when the latter was a young boy who already showed promise as an athlete. The two reconnected when Anderson came back to Iowa and later became a coach for Benton. Games between the two rival programs were competitive, but always friendly in the end.
“My athletic director actually came down to my classroom at the end of the day, feeling I should know about this,” Fish said. “I found myself in shock. Derek epitomizes what an educator and coach should be. I’m not even in the same school district, but I know he’s a great representation of what we both believe that looks like. I respected him as a coach, but calling him my friend is more important.”
Vinton-Shellsburg Activities Director and former baseball coach Jim Struve would generally carpool with Anderson to All-District baseball meetings in Manchester. The two would also see each other at various sporting events over the years, developing a friendship off the field.
“Derek was one of the most genuinely kind, compassionate guys I had the opportunity to coach against,” Struve said. “You could tell his players had the utmost respect for him and competed at the highest level for him. He definitely made a positive impact on everyone he came into contact with.”