Center Point Parks and Recreation invites the community to a showing of “Polar Express” at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Andersen Community Center. The event is free and no registration is needed. There will be hot cocoa, treats, and some fun surprises to go along with the movie. Call City Hall at 319-849-1508 Ext. 126 with questions.

