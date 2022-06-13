VINTON — It was hard to miss the smile.
“This has always been the dream,” said a beaming Kevin Schlarbaum. “To bring it downtown.”
The Vinton concert promoter has been hosting both country and rock shows for the better part of the last decade at the Benton County Speedway. But Schlarbaum wanted bring the event to downtown Vinton, where decades ago summer street dances were always a highlight. Schlarbaum wanted to bring that back.
“This is just great,” Schlarbaum said. “The support from the city council and downtown has been great, and we don’t have the mud like at the fairgrounds.”
The Pork Tornadoes headlined the show, following the opening act, Slap ‘N Tickle. The two cover bands rocked downtown before a crowd of 500 or so from a stage at A Avenue and Fourth Street. The crowd packed the street in front of the stage as well as many of the second-floor windows along Fourth Street.
Schlarbaum and his co-producer and better half, Jackie, circulatied through the crowd all night, and smiles never left their faces. Those smiles will be there for a while, especially after it was announced that the 2023 show — already schedule for June 10 — will be headlined by HairBall.