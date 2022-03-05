VINTON -- A possible tornado damaged a mobile home park and some businesses Saturday night.
The storm struck at around 7:30 p.m., causing considerable damage to a trailer park on the west edge of Vinton, along R Avenue and 1st Street. There was also damage to a manufacturing plant as well as Kerry Ingredients and other locations on the northwest edge of the community.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
We will be updating this story as more information becomes available. A complete report will be appear in Tuesday's Vinton Eagle.