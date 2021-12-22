Pourville Art Studio and Gallery will be closing and moving out of its current location on Fourth Street as the building has been bought by Afton LeFevere, who plans to move her photography studio into the space by the end of January or beginning of February.
“I’ve been renting my current location for 11 years and looking for a permanent building to call my own,” LeFevere said. “I had tried to purchase the building before Pourville, but it didn’t work out at the time. I did lead the building owner to contact me again this year with the offer.”
Pourville, owned by Dandeena Schadle, has rented the building since 2019 and was approached first about buying the building. While Schadle liked the space, financing for the purchase of the building was not possible. Retail sales will cease on December 31 and Pourville will be out of the building by January 21.
“I do not believe this is the end of Pourville, but rather a pause to change course,” Schadle said. “I’m looking for a larger space, because we are a bit crowded in our retail space. The community has been really great about supporting us and the artists we feature here. We look forward to seeing everyone again when we reopen.”
LeFevere stated she was “excited” for the move to a new storefront and having more space for her photo setups. She had operated Afton Marie Photography since 2006 according to her website bio.
“I feel with more space I can be more efficient with my sessions,” LeFevere said. “I’ve had my eye on this property for a while. I’m looking forward to serving clients on our main street starting either in late January or early February.”
The news of the move was first announced to Vinton Newspapers by Vinton Unlimited.