Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 3A
School (20-21 record)
1. Unity Christian (25-2)
2. Ballard (24-1)
3. West Lyon (24-2)
4. Cherokee (23-1)
5. Clear Lake (19-2)
6. Estherville-Lincoln Central (18-6)
7. Center Point-Urbana (15-7)
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-9)
9. West Liberty (16-6)
10. West Marshall (13-8)
11. Roland-Story (17-5)
12. Des Moines Christian (20-4)
13. Davenport Assumption (8-12)
14. Vinton-Shellsburg (18-5)
15. Nevada (12-10)
Class 4A
School (20-21 record)
1. Glenwood (21-4)
2. Indianola (18-5)
3. Central DeWitt (16-3)
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-7)
5. Dallas Center-Grimes (21-3)
6. Bishop Heelan (17-6)
7. North Scott (16-3)
8. Solon (17-6)
9. Winterset (14-9)
10. Grinnell (16-8)
11. Mason City (7-13)
12. Spencer (15-8)
13. Benton Community (15-8)
14. North Polk (15-8)
15. Waverly-Shell Rock (21-3)