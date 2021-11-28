Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 3A

School (20-21 record)

1. Unity Christian (25-2)

2. Ballard (24-1)

3. West Lyon (24-2)

4. Cherokee (23-1)

5. Clear Lake (19-2)

6. Estherville-Lincoln Central (18-6)

7. Center Point-Urbana (15-7)

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-9)

9. West Liberty (16-6)

10. West Marshall (13-8)

11. Roland-Story (17-5)

12. Des Moines Christian (20-4)

13. Davenport Assumption (8-12)

14. Vinton-Shellsburg (18-5)

15. Nevada (12-10)

Class 4A

School (20-21 record)

1. Glenwood (21-4)

2. Indianola (18-5)

3. Central DeWitt (16-3)

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-7)

5. Dallas Center-Grimes (21-3)

6. Bishop Heelan (17-6)

7. North Scott (16-3)

8. Solon (17-6)

9. Winterset (14-9)

10. Grinnell (16-8)

11. Mason City (7-13)

12. Spencer (15-8)

13. Benton Community (15-8)

14. North Polk (15-8)

15. Waverly-Shell Rock (21-3)

