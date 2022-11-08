VINTON -- Benton County went blood red Tuesday night as every race went to the Republican candidate in the 2022 mid-term election.
While the hotly-contested race for Benton County Attorney might have appeared to be close on paper, it was a landslide as former County Attorney Ray Lough defeated the man who beat him in 1998, Democrat David Thompson. Lough finished with 7,099 votes to Thompson's 3,978, a margin 64% to 36% margin.
The new Iowa Senate District 42 was won by State Senator Charlie McClintock (17,458) over Democrat Jessica Wiskus (11,273) and Independent Bruce Gardner (955).
Iowa House District 84 went to Representative Thomas Gerhold with 8,962 votes over Vinton Democrat Sara Yedlik with 5,083.
Derek Wulf won House District 76 with 8,225 votes, defeating Democrat Kate Wyatt who garnered 5,320.
Benton County voters turned out in big numbers for the election. Of 18,514 registered voters, 11,452 cast ballots which is 61.86 percent.
Election Summary Report
General Election
Benton County, Iowa
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Registered Voters 18,514 – Total Ballots 11,452: 61.86%
United States Senator
Chuck Grassley (REP) 7,501 66.12%
Michael Franken (DEM) 3,822 33.69%
(Write-in vote, if any) 21 0.19%
United States Representative District 2
Ashley Hinson (REP) 7,427 65.45%
Liz Mathis (DEM) 3,911 34.47%
(Write-in vote, if any) 9 0.08%
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Kim Reynolds Adam Gregg (REP) 7,744 68.27%
Deidre DeJear Eric Van Lancker (DEM) 3,291 29.01%
Rick Stewart Marco Battaglia (LIB) 305 2.69%
(Write-in vote, if any) 4 0.04%
Secretary of State
Paul D. Pate (REP) 8,057 71.65%
Joel Miller (DEM) 3,183 28.31%
(Write-in vote, if any) 5 0.04%
Auditor of State
Todd Halbur (REP) 6,325 56.75%
Rob Sand (DEM) 4,815 43.20%
(Write-in vote, if any) 6 0.05%
Treasurer of State
Roby Smith (REP) 6,886 61.87%
Michael L. Fitzgerald (DEM) 4,239 38.09%
(Write-in vote, if any) 5 0.04%
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig (REP) 8,165 73.51%
John Norwood (DEM) 2,937 26.44%
(Write-in vote, if any) 5 0.05%
Attorney General
Brenna Bird (REP) 6,782 60.33%
Tom Miller (DEM) 4,451 39.60%
(Write-in vote, if any) 8 0.07%
State Senator District 42
Charlie McClintock (REP) 6,899 64.83%
Jessica Wiskus (DEM) 3,305 31.06%
Bruce A. Gardner 429 4.03%
(Write-in vote, if any) 8 0.08%
State Representative District 76
Derek Wulf (REP) 401 79.72%
Kate Wyatt (DEM) 101 20.08%
(Write-in vote, if any) 1 0.20%
State Representative District 84
Thomas D. Gerhold (REP) 7,036 65.97%
Sara Yedlik (DEM) 3,622 33.96%
(Write-in vote, if any) 7 0.07%
County Board of Supervisors District 2
Tracy Seeman (REP) 9,215 97.61%
(Write-in vote, if any) 226 2.39%
County Treasurer
Melinda Schoettmer (REP) 9,470 98.74%
(Write-in vote, if any) 121 1.26%
County Recorder
Lexa S. Speidel (REP) 9,590 98.91%
(Write-in vote, if any) 106 1.09%
County Attorney
Ray Lough (REP) 7,099 63.92%
David C. Thompson (DEM) 3,978 35.82%
(Write-in vote, if any) 29 0.26%
Constitutional Amendment 1
YES 8,110 75.22%
NO 2,672 24.78%