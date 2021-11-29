The Vinton Parks and Recreation Pickleball League is back for a new season. The deadline to register your team is Monday, Jan. 2.
Teams of two may be co-ed or all-female or all-male.
The matches will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Vinton Skate and Activity Center from January into March. The tournament dates are March 9 for “Elite” and March 10 for “Competitive.”
The cost is $40 per team and the Captain’s Meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.
You can register at www.vprdzone.com.
Pickleball is a game that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is played on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net. Players use paddles and a plastic ball with holes.