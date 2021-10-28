On September 9th, Benton Community High School Spanish students boarded a bus and headed to Villa’s Patio Mexican Restaurant in Cedar Rapids as part of the annual “Restaurant Night Out” tradition. Over 50 students participated in the event. Students enjoyed practicing their Spanish with the waiters, trying out new foods, and making memories with their friends. Students were very appreciative of the opportunity, especially after having to cancel the event last year due to Covid-19.
Restaurant Night Out is just one of the many activities Spanish Club puts on for students. Spanish Club sponsor Justin Liddle explains the importance of Spanish Club, “We want to get students excited about learning another language, and provide opportunities for them. Spanish Club is a great way to get students involved who might not be involved in other clubs or activities around the school.” Any student who is enrolled in Spanish can participate in Spanish club activities.