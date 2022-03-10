VINTON — Last week was a big one for Ann Overton of Vinton. After all it was the week Overton was retiring after 41 years in the nursing field at St. Luke’s Unity Point in Cedar Rapids.
After starting out in the Women’s and Children’s Department in 1982,Overton was retiring as the Nurse Manager Pediatrics and NICU.
Along with all the well-wishes and cards and emails came one email from a women named Brittany Myers.
When Myers found out that Overton was retiring after 41 years she decided it was time to reconnect and say thank you so she sent an email out.
“Ann, congratulations on your retirement and thank you for your many years of dedication to patients. I’m sure you have touched many many lives over the years including mine.”
Brittany was just three years old but she was a patient at Saint Luke’s in 1987 and Ann Overton was one of the nurses who cared for her.
“It made a huge impact on the direction of the life and while I don’t remember much from being that ill but I do remember the caring compassion you and the rest of my nurses had for me and my whole family while I was there it’s the reason I got into health care myself. I’ve been with UnityPoint for 16 1/2 years now and I’m going back to school in March to become a physician assistant.”
“The first thing I thought I really was how cool it is she reached out,” Overton said, “and then you know I’m set to retire I’m kind of like ‘Wow’ the impact I made for her like that is a good lesson for everyone.”
Overton say that at the end of the day, or the career for that matter, it’s all about the pluses and minuses.
“We’re always on stage, so to speak,” she said. “And everyday we can leave either a positive or negative impression with people, and how you know I helped shape her career.”