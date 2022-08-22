VINTON -- Mother Nature might have messed with things a little, but for the most part the Vinton-Shellsburg United Special Olympics 12th-annual Benefit Ride was another success.
Around three-dozen bikers along with a handful of other vehicles made a 140-mile journey around the area. After leaving the Ron Da Voo in downtown the entourage stopped at Wild Hogs in Walford, Bobbers Grill in North Liberty, The Sundown in Williamsburg, Crooked Antler in Van Horne and The Hitchin' Post in Garrison, before finishing up at the Vinton Country Club with a dinner of brisket and pulled pork with all the fixings and s great dessert table as well.
Mark Cutler won the Grand Prize drawing of $2,000 but donated the money back to the club. There were dozens of drawings for other prizes as well.
VSU Special Olympics is coached by Tammy Zimmerman and Mike Kramer. There are currently almost 30 athletes active in the program for at least one sport.