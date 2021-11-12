A card shower is planned for Ronald Flickinger to celebrate his 85th birthday on Nov. 14.
Send birthday greetings to: Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab, 502 N 9th Ave #207, Vinton, IA, 52349.
Help Ron celebrate with a card.
