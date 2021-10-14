VINTON-Rozella “Rosie” Ross (Keller) Patrilla, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 11, 2021, after a short illness.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home in Vinton, IA. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 18, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton, with Pastor Luke Evans as Officiant.
Rosie was born February 22, 1930, in Vinton to Raymond and Orpha Evans Keller. At birth, Rosie only weighed two pounds when wrapped in cotton and placed inside a shoe box, but was nursed to health by her determined family. When she was eleven, Rosie and her mother went to the courthouse to obtain a birth certificate as the doctor recorded “still born” at the time of Rosie’s birth. Rosie attended school in Vinton, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1948.
On May 21, 1950, Rosie was united in marriage to Valmah “Val” Patrilla. The couple lived in Des Moines, Vinton, Cedar Falls, and then Vinton again during the 1950’s. Finally, they settled on a farm east of Vinton in 1961, and she lived near that location until her passing. Rosie was a devoted farm wife, mother and a life-long member of the Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church where she participated in the vocal choir, chime choir and taught Sunday school. She had a deep and abiding love for God, having read through her Bible well over thirty-five times.
As a young woman, Rosie was an accomplished archer and seamstress, and enjoyed vacations through the years with her ever-growing family. Later in life, she loved following her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, jigsaw puzzles and watching the wildlife near her home.
Rosie is survived by three sons: Vance (Nancy) Patrilla, Ray (Lory) Patrilla and David (Jodi) Patrilla; one daughter, Christie (Keith) Long; twelve grandchildren: Summer, Tiffany, Matthew, Heather, Holly, Shane, Gabriel, Luke, Mariah, Jacob, Michelle and Ryan; and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years, Val; five siblings; and one great-grandson, Alexander.