VINTON — For the Vinton-Shellsburg girls’ wrestling program, it’s business as usual as they prepare to open their fourth season.
Amid all of the excitement surrounding the sanctioning of girls’ wrestling in Iowa last winter, very little has changed around the wrestling room. And for first-year head coach Brandt Corcran, it doesn’t feel different yet.
“Not yet,” he said, “but it will once we get into the schedule. It feels the same right now, but once we get into the whole meet schedule, I envision it starting to feel a lot different.”
The Vikettes come into the season having lost strong group of seniors, most notably Bailey Weeks who was a three-time State placewinner for the team and Rachel Bane, who was eighth at 135.
“It’s a different not having their vibe or their energy in the room,” Corcran said.
But the cupboard is anything but bare for the Vikettes, who are coming off back-to-back Top 10 finishes in the IWCOA tournaments. Leading the returnees is junior Bree Swenson, who finished third at 105 last season, and also won a State AAU title along the way.
“Bree has taken over the leadership role in the room,” Corcran said. “With Bailey and Rachel gone, she is the logical choice to take it over. She leads by example and while she got better working out with Bailey, now kids who want to get better work out with her.”
Also returning are a host of girls’ who have already seen the the bright lights of the big stage, including Coralville’s Xtreme Arena where they will compete in the Dan Gable Donnybrook and the first IGHSAU State tournament in February. That group includes Emma Gillen, Ellie Weets, Olivia Primrose, Kiley Fiser, Sadie Burke, Rayleigh Stander and Justyce Dominick. Weets narrowly missed placing last season, while Primrose, Fiser and Dominick all at least one win.
“That gives us a lot of leadership on the team,” said Corcran. “These girls have been there before, and they’re going to help talk their teammates through the nerves of that first meet.”
One freshman that probably won’t have quite that level of nerves will likely be Chloe Sanders. Sanders comes into the season ranked 23rd in the nation at 132 pounds, a lofty place for any wrestler, but even more so for a freshman. But Corcran said that Sanders — the younger sister of 2022 State Champion Gabe Sanders and runner-up Cooper Sanders — will not have her head turned by the notoriety.
“For most freshman, it might be a problem,” he said, “but not Chloe. She really doesn’t pay any attention to that kind of thing, so if anyone is going to be able to handle it, she will.”
The Vikettes — along with arch-rivals Benton Community, Center Point-Urbana and Union — will open the season this Thursday at 5 p.m. at the South Tama Invitational, then go Saturday to the Independence Invitational. The Dan Gable Donnybrook, a multi-state two-day tourney at Xtream Arena follows.
The first-ever Vikette Invitational is set for December 10 at the Garrison Fieldhouse, while the WaMaC girls tournament will be Monday January 23 at Williamsburg. Regionals will be held Friday, January 27, and the State meet opens February 2.