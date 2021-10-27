VINTON-Bonnie Sanders, 70, passed away from complications of surgery on Monday, October 25, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton. Honoring Bonnie’s wishes, the casket will be closed to the public.
Bonnie was born September 24, 1951 in Vinton, Iowa, the daughter of George and Georgiena (Hummel) Schadle. Bonnie attended school in Garrison, Iowa, graduating with the class of 1969. Bonnie then attended Ellsworth Community College earning a degree in merchandising.
On September 3, 1973, Bonnie was united in marriage to Dwight Sanders at the Presbyterian Church in Vinton. Dwight preceded Bonnie in death on April 7, 2018. Bonnie and Dwight made their home on Dwight’s family farm south of Vinton their entire married life. It was here that the Sanders Pumpkin Farm originated and Bonnie became known as the “Pumpkin Lady”. Bonnie retired from pumpkin farming in 2014, but remained active in other farm business until her death.
Some of Bonnie’s favorite past times were traveling with Dwight, gardening, helping others, and participating in Eden Aid and Ruth’s Circle at church. But her greatest joy was any time spent with friends, family and her grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Jason (Angie) Sanders and four grandchildren, Gabe, Cooper, Chloe and Gavin, all of Vinton; sister, Mary (Brad) Spratt of Muscatine; brother-in-law, Doyle (Margaret) Sanders of Johnston; nephew, Jeremy (Kaely) Spratt of Muscatine; nieces, Betsy (Eric) Parker and Robin (Mike) Decaire all of Minneapolis, MN; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 44 years, Dwight.
A memorial fund has been established.
Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Bonnie and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.