BENTON COUNTY — Residents across the county made their way to the polls Tuesday, November 2, to cast their vote for leadership each of the county’s school districts.
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor, released the unofficial results that evening with final canvass of the votes is scheduled for Tuesday, November 9, during the meeting of the Benton County Board of Supervisors.
Unofficial winners include:
Belle Plaine: Voters were being asked to fill two at large seats on the school.
Returning papers for the seats were incumbents Rima Johnson who received 228 votes and Valerie Coffman who received 215.
Benton Community: Voters in the Benton Community district were asked to fill seats in three of the director districts.
In District 4 Cynthia Phillips received 106 votes.
Incumbent Theresa Ludeking received 80 votes to retain her seat for District 5. While Brenda Werning received 116 votes to retain her seat in District 6.
In addition, voters cast 850 yes votes to 175 no for the public measure listed on the ballot.
The measure outlined possible uses of funding that the district could receive from the State of Iowa.
Vinton-Shellsburg: Both races for Vinton Shellsburg school board had multiple candidates listed on the ballot.
Voters were asked to select two for the at-large seats previously held by Sue Gates and Mike Timmerman.
Running for the position were Kimberly Schirm, 663 votes; Jennifer Birker, 576 votes; Braxton Morrison, 418 votes; and Audra Piotti, 312 votes.
Filling the seat for Director District 1, previously held by Robert Levis, will be Darin Humiston who received 684 votes.Also listed on the ballot was Justin Nosbisch who received 354 votes.