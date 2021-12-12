Vinton-Shellsburg senior midfielder Kale Schulte has been a major contributor to VS soccer’s success the last two seasons and hopes to take that success to Central College, signing to play with Dutch soccer on Saturday.
“‘I’ve been playing this sport most of my life and playing in college has been a goal of mine for a long time,” Schulte said. “I’m excited to do something different and work towards being a better player and person.”
Schulte, a Second Team All-Conference selection last season for the Vikings, took interest in the collegiate level during his freshman season, where he started right off the bat. He was led to Central College in Pella, enjoying a tour of the campus and meeting the coaching staff.
“They have a very beautiful campus,” Schulte said. “What really struck me was the coaching staff’s character. They focus on character over wins. The facilities are nice. Everything about Central excites me.”
He plans to continue playing midfield and compete for minutes on the varsity team his freshman year. Outside of playing for the Vikings, Schulte also plays club soccer in the Cedar River Soccer Assocation.
“Kale is a great player and a great leader for our program,” VS coach Kyle McAbee said. He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. I know he’ll be successful because he doesn’t take time off. We’re certainly excited to see what he can do his senior year for us.”
Kale is the son of Stephanie and Geoff Schulte of Vinton. Outside of soccer, Schulte has been involved in baseball and lent his trusty leg to the football team this season. He plans to study Exercise Science at Central College.