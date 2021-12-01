Boys Swimming: Stormin’ Vikes split with Waterloo, Kennedy
Stormin’ Viking swimming split a double dual in Waterloo on Tuesday, defeating host Waterloo 94-73 and falling to Cedar Rapids Kennedy 95-74 to open their season.
The 200 Medley relay-returning three of four members from last year’s State qualifier-kicked off the night with a first place finish in 1:47, six seconds faster than the runner-up. Carter Kirtz, a member of the relay, also picked up first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:10 and the 100 Butterfly with a time of 1:01. Ian Allsup, yet another member of the 200 Medley, took home first in the 50 Free with a time of 23.35 and the 100 Free with a time of 53.15. Freshman Broden Farrell finished second in the 200 Free and third in the 100 Breast. His brother, sophomore Wes Farrell was 3rd in the 500 Free with a 23-second time drop to finish at 5:46.62.
“All in all, this was a great performance, with returning guys picking up right around where they left off last year or better, and several new swimmers making immediate contributions on both varsity and junior varsity,” coach Rob Levis said.
The team will travel to Newton on Saturday for the Cardinal Invite, where they will face Indianola, Decorah, Newton, Grinnell and Oskaloosa.
Boys Basketball: Beckman Catholic 74, Benton 47
Benton’s season opener in Dyersville saw the Bobcats play close in the first half before being outscored 44-24 in the second. Both squads shot 50 percent from the field, but the Blazers got more looks and second looks to extend their lead.
Junior Evan Daugherty led Benton with 14 points, three boards and three assists. Senior Aiden Harris had 11 points and five rebounds. Junior Derek Steffen had six points off the bench.
The Bobcats (0-1) will host Maquoketa on Friday and travel to Grinnell on Saturday.
Boys Basketball: West Delaware 56, CPU 33
The Stormin’ Pointers opened their season on the road with the defensively-minded Hawks of West Delaware. CPU kept the game within single digits through much of three quarters before the Hawks pulled away in the final eight minutes.
Tucker Clark and Gavin Brincks each had 8 points for CPU, Gabe Hansen seven points, and Drew Johannes three points.
CPU (0-1) will host Mount Vernon (0-1) on Friday.
Girls Basketball: Benton 70, Beckman Catholic 33
The Bobcats returned home to host the Blazers and got back in the W column with a blowout win behind a big shooting night. Benton connected on 11 three-pointers, also assisting on 19 of 28 made baskets. The Blazers, meanwhile, were held to 32.4 percent shooting overall and a single made three.
Junior Jenna Twedt led the Bobcats with 21 points (five three-pointers), four assists and four steals. Sophomore McKenna Kramer joined her in double figures with 13 points and two steals. Sophomore Emma Townsley had nine points, four assists and two steals. Sophomore Piper Nelson finished with eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
The Bobcats (2-1) will travel to Maquoeketa on Friday and Johnston on Saturday to face Dallas Center-Grimes.