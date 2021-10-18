Union cross country ended the regular season at Pine Lake in Eldora on Thursday. Senior Ellie Rathe finished third overall with a time of 20:18, sophomore Lauren Youngblut 11th with a time of 21:50 and freshman Amilia Condon 22nd with a time of 22:32 to all earn conference honors. The boys saw sophomore Sam Fehl finish 63rd with a time of 21:31 and sophomore Wyatt Hoy 65th with a time of 21:42.
The Knights will run at the State Qualifying Meet in Anamosa on Thursday.
Football: Benton clinches District title in 42-14 rout of Maquoketa
The Bobcats are Class 3A District 4 champions after winning on the road convincingly at Maquoketa behind a 21-0 start. Senior Jacob Brecht rushed for 274 yards on 29 carries, running for four touchdowns. Senior Colin Buch threw for 145 yards on 11 of 15 completion, including finding senior Aiden Harris in the endzone for a 26 yard touchdown. Junior Sam Wallace finished with 78 yards on four receptions. Senior Mason Dellamuth had seven total tackles.
Benton (7-1) will host Central DeWitt (5-3) on Friday for Senior Night.
Football: Waukon 59, Union 28
The Knights closed out their regular season with a road loss to Waukon (7-1). Grant Behrens went 22 of 36 throwing for 337 yards and four touchdowns: one for each of his receivers. Sophomore Logan Rosauer had 123 yards yards on five catches, senior Max Eikamp 119 yards on nine catches, senior Gibson Purdy 67 yards on four catches and senior Michael Niebergall 28 yards on four catches. Senior Dacoda Marvets had nine total tackles.
Union (3-5) will travel to Monticello (6-2) for the second year in a row for Class 2A playoffs on Friday. The Knights fell to the Panthers 56-18 last season.
Football: Davenport Assumption 28, VS 21
Another strong fourth quarter made Thursday’s game at Assumption competitive as VS put up 15 points in the final 12 minutes alone. Senior Max Vasquez rushed for 78 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Senior Kaden Kingsbury also found the endzone on a six yard run. Kingsbury went nine of 20 throwing for 114 yards, including a 14 yard score by junior Hudson Carolan. Junior Bennett Rickels completed a two-point conversion. Junior Curtis Erickson finished with 7.5 tackles.
The Vikings (2-6) will finish their season at Mount Vernon (4-3) on Friday.
Swimming: VSU second in six-team field
Vinton-Shellsburg/Union swimming competed in one final meet away from home on Monday, Oct. 11 at the Williamsburg Girls Invite. The host Raiders won with VSU coming in 38 points behind, beating out Oskaloosa, Tipton, Fairfield and Centerville. The 200 Medley relay of Carlie Spore, Lexi Goodell, Justyce Dominick and Tori Elwick open the meet with a win, Dominick also winning the 50 Free and Goodell the 100 Breaststroke.
The program will host Senior Night at the Braille School pool on Thursday.