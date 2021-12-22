Boys Swimming: VS takes second at Decorah Meet
VS placed second out of five schools with Decorah winning the meet. While the Stormin’ Vikes didn’t have their best night of the season, the guys did enough after a long bus ride and a long week — with three meets in 6 days — to finish second and take down Waterloo, Mason City and Grinnell. Both the medley relay and 200 free relay were about a second off their best for the year and each was edged out at the wall finishing second.
Event winners on the night were Carter Kirtz in the 200 IM and 500 Free and Ian Allsup in the 50 Free. Other medallists included Allsup (third in the 100 Free), Wes Farrell (third in the 100 Back) and Broden Farrell (third in 100 Breast).
“At the break we are in a pretty good spot,” coach Rob Levis said. “The team is 27th in the state power rankings and have two relays and two individuals in strong positions to earn state appearance with some continued improvement. We now have a little over two weeks before our next meet to get a little rest and put in some extra work in the practice pool.”
The Stormin’ Vikes’ next meet will be at home on January 4 at the Braille School pool against Decorah.
Boys Basketball: Union 58, Hudson 55
Union shook off a two-game losing streak to get one on the road at Hudson before winter break. Stats were not available in time for publication. The Knights will travel to Aplington-Parkersburg (6-1) on January 4 to resume the season.
Girls Basketball: Union 47, Hudson 36
The Knights scored their first win over the Pirates since January of 2017 on Friday at Hudson. Union went eight of 21 (38.1 percent) from three and outscored their opponent in all four quarters to go into winter break with a win.
Sophomore Reagan Sorensen led the Knights with 16 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Ava Mills joined her double figures with 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Sydney Schmuecker came off the bench with nine points and four boards.
Union (3-4) will resume its season on January 4 at Aplington-Parkersburg (7-1).
Girls Basketball: VS 83, South Tama 15
The Vikettes closed out 2021 with a dominant win over the Trojans on Tuesday and snapped a three-game losing skid in the process. VS lost at Waverly-Shell Rock 43-29 on Monday, losing to Benton and Mount Vernon the week before.
Stats were not available in time for publication. VS (7-3) will resume its season at Williamsburg on January 4.