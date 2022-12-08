A convicted sex offender who lived and worked in Iowa without registering was sentenced today to more than a year in federal prison, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Vincent Mack, age 57, from Byron, Georgia, received the prison term after a May 25, 2022 guilty plea to failing to register as a sex offender.
Information from the sentencing hearing showed that Mack was required to register as a sex offender because he was previously convicted of child molestation in Georgia. While still under supervision for that conviction in December 2021, Mack cutoff his GPS ankle monitor and moved to Iowa with a friend. Approximately three weeks later, law enforcement officers became aware of Mack and determined that he was living and working in Iowa. During the time he was in Iowa, Mack did not register as a sex offender as he was required to do.
Mack was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Mack was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Mack is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.