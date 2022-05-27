VINTON - Public comment during Thursday evening’s meeting of the Vinton city council was support shown for the former city librarian Renee Greenlee.
Speaking as a citizen, Tami Stark, Vinton council member, shared with those present that earlier in week that Greenlee had tendered her resignation from the position.
“She’s a gem and shame on us for losing this,” Stark read in a statement to the council. She explained that during the past few months there had been concerns raised for some citizens about the types of books being displayed and made available to young readers.
Individuals had been present at recent library board meetings voicing concern and questioning the decision about LGBTQ books being displayed and available for students.
Stark shared that Greenlee’s tenure at Vinton library was full of many successes.
“She received a prestigious award that only 10 librarians nationwide receive each year,” Stark said.
“Take a look at the library calendar, it was full of activities” covering events for all ages Stark continued.
“Take a look at the calendar for yourselves,” she told fellow council members.
She expressed disappointment that she had not spoken up earlier.
Stark was not the only member of the public who spoke in favor of Greenlee.
“I am also highly disappointed,” Lois Mulvaney, resident and former Vinton Shellsburg teacher, told the council. “We have lost a highly qualified individual.”
“I have been in this community for 33 years,” Eric Upmeyer, Vinton resident, told the council, “and I have served on the library board for 19 years.
“I am honored to be very this community and disappointed that when I tell people I’m from Vinton they just shrug their shoulders,” he said.
“Working for the city, I see a partnership between myself and those individuals in other departments,” Matt Boggess, Vinton Parks & Recreation Director. “We (the city) has lost two qualified people.
“I’ve tried to fight hard for this community, but sometimes its hard to that,” Boggess said.
“I’ve lived a lot of different places and I would like to think Iowans are the best, but its times like these that it hard to do,” he added.
At all council meetings, during public comments, members of the city council do not respond or take action on anything said.
Later in Thursday’s meeting, Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, told the council that he would be attending the library board meetings in the coming weeks to assist the library board with the business that needs to be completed.