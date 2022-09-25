VINTON — A Shellsburg couple is facing a long list of felony charges for over a decade of alleged sexual abuse.
Jeffrey Scott Diveley, 62, was arrested Sept.19 on 10 charges — eight of them felonies — involving sexual abuse dating back to 2011.
On Sept. 22, Stacy Marie Diveley, 46, was arrested on two counts of child endangerment for allegedly covering up the abuse for over 10 years.
According to court records, Jeffrey Diveley remains at the Benton County Jail under a $140,000 cash-only bond. Due to medical conditions, Stacy Diveley has been released to the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Both suspects have been issued no contact orders with their alleged victims and have applied for court-appointed counsel.