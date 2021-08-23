It’s a soggy start to the 2021-2022 school year.
Heavy rainfall ended as Ryan Davis stood at the door of Shellsburg Elementary, welcoming the last students to arrive for their first day of school on Monday. It was Davis’ eighth first day as the school’s principal—and the school’s 100th first day.
“It’s just amazing that we have a 100-year-old school and for the school to look this good and be in this kind of shape,” Davis said.
That’s a tribute to the community’s support of the school, he said. “It’s pretty awesome.”
Every first day is different, Davis said. “The kids are different. We always try to do something to get kids together and kick off the school year.”
Members of the Ray and Virginia Boyer American Legion Post 166 in Shellsburg were on hand for an all-school flag-raising ceremony. Grade by grade, students walked onto the wet playground and arranged themselves into orderly rows facing the flagpole.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am about this school year,” Davis told students as he welcomed them.
Then classes attempted to outdo each other, shouting “Yeah!” as Davis called out their room numbers. The last classroom—5L—was the loudest.
“Shellsburg Elementary staff, are you here and ready?” Davis asked. The “Yeah!” shouted by teachers and staff rivaled that of their oldest students.
Davis welcome “our local heroes” from the American Legion, led by Deb Covington of Cedar Rapids, the post’s first female commander. Also on hand for the ceremony were Ron Larsen, Garth Gardemann, Ed Shaeffer, Dan Harris, and Dave Travis
After two members raised the flag, the crowd recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
“It’s always a great way to start the year,” Davis said of the flag ceremony.
As students filed back into the school, Davis said the first day is particularly exciting for the five classrooms of fifth graders who are altogether for the first time. The fifth graders were the last to head indoors, no doubt spending their first minutes learning to use combination locks on their lockers, he said.
“The kids are all so excited starting the year again and seeing each other again, some of them for the first time in three months,” Davis said.