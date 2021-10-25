Julie Ann Viet, 43 of Solon, Iowa was involved in a head-on collision Saturday night at 8:30 in southeast Benton County near Atkins when her Toyota Corolla crossed the center line on Highway 30 at 32nd Avenue and collided with Kegan Jay Devore, 19 of Des Moines.
A third vehicle, driven by Ramon Alfredo Ubay Rodriguez, 54 of Toledo, Iowa was also involved in the accident.
Devore suffered injuries in the collision and was transported by University of Iowa Air Care to University Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Viet and Rodriguez suffered minor injuries and were transported by area ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Four other passengers, three of them juveniles were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for injuries incurred.
Viet was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Highway 30 just east 32nd Avenue. Viet’s Corolla struck Devore’s westbound Dodge Avenger head on. Rodriguez, driving a Ford Fiesta was struck by debris from the initial collision.
The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.