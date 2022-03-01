DES MOINES -- It hasn't been pretty so far, but it's been pretty enough for the Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers in the first round of the Class 3A girls' state basketball tournament.
CPU is leading Ballard, 21-19 at the half, riding the shooting of Nicole Rick and the hustle and defense of Ryley Goebel. Rick has 11 at the half, including three three-pointers, while Goebel has eight points and six rebounds.
The lead could be bigger, but the Stormin' Pointers have missed four wide-open lay-ups, and are 0-3 from the free-throw line so far.
Ballard -- the defending 4A State champs -- has three players with five points each, including Lily Beall whose Mom is former Vinton-Shellsburg player -- and State tournament veteran -- Kim Robertson.