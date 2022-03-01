DES MOINES -- An ice-cold shooting performance and solid defensive performance brought the season to a close Tuesday for the Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers as they fell to Ballard, 43-29 in the morning contest at Wells Fargo Arena.
After leading 21-19 at the half, CPU's offense went in the deep freeze. After Ryley Goebel's lay-up with 7:22 to go in third quarter, the Stormin' Pointers went 12:47 without scoring a point -- on two Nicole Rick free throws -- and 15:46 before they scored another field goal -- a Rick three-pointer.
In the end, the difference in the game came down to the free-throw line. Ballard converted on 17 of 25 free throws, while CPU hit just three of 11.
Rick led the Stormin' Pointers with 16 points, while Goebel added 11 and Kora Katcher had two. Goebel also added 14 rebounds for a double-double in her final high school game.
Paige Noe led Ballard with 11 points, with Lily Hillebrand adding nine and Lily Beall and Brooke Loewe seven each.