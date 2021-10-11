Sam Walton, WaMaC

VS senior Sam Walton swings for a kill against Maquoketa on Monday during WaMaC Pool Play at Mount Vernon. 

 By CJ Eilers sports@vintonnewspapers.com

The three area WaMaC schools competed in pool play on Monday for the WaMaC Conference tournament to determine order for Thursday's competition. Center Point-Urbana played host for Benton and five other teams while Vinton-Shellsburg traveled to Mount Vernon for the second pool. The following are set results:

CPU defeated by Beckman Catholic 15-21, 15-21

CPU defeated by Independence 14-21, 13-21

CPU defeated by Solon 15-21 19-21

VS defeats Maquoketa 10-21, 21-10, 15-10

VS defeated by West Delaware 9-21, 10-21

Benton defeats Williamsburg 21-18, 21-8

Benton defeated by Marion 15-21 20-22

More information regarding first round opponents will be provided on Tuesday.

