Benton basketball hoped to ride the momentum of a two-game win streak into 2022, but instead found themselves shot out of their own home gym in a 78-51 loss to Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday night.
“[CCA] out-shot us, out-coached us and out-hustled us tonight,” coach Larry Carlson said. “It’s frustrating for us coming out of break because I felt we had a little mojo going on. That’s the hard part about high school athletics: one night firing away and the next it can turn right around.”
The Bobcats kept close with the Clippers in the first quarter before a 6-0 CCA run in the final minute put the visitors up 19-10. An identical run greeted Benton to start off the second quarter, swiftly prompting a timeout. Benton would outscore CCA 17-15 through the remainder of the quarter, yet found themselves in a 40-27 hole.
“It was their night,” Carlson said of CCA. “#10 shot the ball great. He came in averaging 14, 15 points and we allowed him 26 tonight. We simply can’t give one guy that many chances to score.”
Benton had one more run in them as they opened the third quarter with a run to cut the lead down to eight. But with every Bobcat run, a Clipper answered back on the other end. The hot start seemingly passed along to CCA as they outscored Benton 22-12 by the end of the quarter. Carlson noticed heads were down by that point and the game out of reach.
“We have to be tougher when adversity hits us,” Carlson said. “It’s nearly to the midpoint in the season. We have time to work on these things. We have plenty of wonderful opportunities to fix a lot of stuff.”
Junior Noah Franck led the Bobcats with 12 points, followed by the Daugherty twins combining for 21 points. Senior Aiden Harris, their second leading scorer, was held in check with eight points after early foul trouble.
“We have to be smarter with how we defend,” Carlson said. “Anticipation is the keyword. Where is the ball going? Who are the shooters? There needs to be more attention to the scouting report. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.”
The Bobcats (2-6) will host Marion on Friday, Waverly Shell-Rock on Monday and travel to South Tama on Tuesday.