Blue Oval bound! Eight events from area teams will compete at the Drake Relays April 27-30 against the top competition in the state of Iowa.
Center Point-Urbana will be represented by five events this season. The 4x100 relay of sophomore Ava Maloney, junior Laine Hadsall, freshman Mya Burkhart and senior Ryley Goebel will be seeded 39th out of 96 relays, qualifying with a time of 51.62. Maloney also qualified in the long jump and is seeded ninth out of 24 with a best jump of 17’-7”. Junior Taylor Luscomb will return to the Blue Oval for a second consecutive year in the discus throw, seeded 13th out of 24 with a school record throw of 125’-4”. On the boys side, senior Aaron Kramer will compete in the open 100, seeded 14th out of 32 runners with a time of 10.96. Kramer will also anchor the boys 4x100 alongside junior Ben Hansen, senior Joe Dufoe, and junior Cole Werner. They are seeded 85th out of 96 relays with a time of
Benton boys track will represent Bobcat Nation with two events at the Drake Relays. The 4x200 relay of junior Sam Wallace, sophomore Carson Bruns, senior Aiden Harris and senior Jacob Brecht are seeded eighth out of 34 relays with a best time of 1:30.3. Wallace will also run in the open 100, seeded 18th out of 32 runners with a time of 11.02.
Vinton-Shellsburg senior Abby Bartz will make her return to the Blue Oval for the second year in shot put, seeded 23rd of 24 throws with a best throw of 38’-9.25”.
The following is the schedule of area athletes competing. The top eight times in prelims qualify for their respective finals. All times are approximate and heat/lane assignments were not available before publication:
Friday, April 29
8:40 a.m. - 100m dash prelims (Kramer, Wallace)
9:00 a.m. - Discus (Luscomb)
9;30 a.m. - Shot Put (Bartz) and Long Jump (Maloney)
1:00 p.m. - Boys 4x200 (Wallace, Bruns, Harris, Brecht)
2:36 p.m. - 100m dash finals (TBD)
Saturday, April 30
9:15 a.m. - Girls 4x100 prelims (Maloney, Hadsall, Burkhart, Goebel)
9:45 a.m. - Boys 4x100 prelims (Hansen, Dufoe, Werner, Kramer)
3:57 p.m. - Girls 4x100 finals (TBD)
4:02 p.m. - Boys 4x100 finals (TBD)