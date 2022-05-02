VINTON — After graduating an incredibly talented senior class off 2021’s WaMaC West champion and Regional finalist team, one might have thought Coach Kyle McAbee would be in full rebuilding mode in 2022.
One would have been mistaken.
The 15th-ranking Vikings have picked up right where they left off last season as they ran their season mark to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in divisional play Friday with a 4-1 win over South Tama at Karr Athletic Complex. The Vikings rode a hat trick from junior Bennet Rickels capped by a Kale Schulte’s penalty kick to the win.
“And just like that, we’re back-to-back champions,” McAbee said in a Facebook post.
Rickels put the Vikings on the board in the game’s 19th minute with a rebound shot, then headed one in off Gunner Moen’s corner-kick in the 33rd minute to take a 2-0 lead at intermission.
South Tama got on the board on a direct kick in the 44th minute, but Rickels completed his triple-play for the night and Schulte drilled his PK to shut the door on the Trojans.
The Vikings have a busy week ahead of them. Monday night they hosted fourth-ranked Dyersville Beckman, Thursday they travel to Alburnett to take on Cedar Valley Christian, then come home Saturday to host their tournament, taking on Anamosa and 10th-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck.