Vinton-Shellsburg junior Bennet Rickels (4) goes low to boot one past a pair of South Tama defenders during the Vikings’ 4-1 win over the Trojans Friday at Karr Athletic Complex. Rickels had a hat-trick — three goals — to pace the Vikes to the win and a share of the WaMaC West title. Also pictured is Viking senior Kale Schulte.