The Vinton-Shellsburg wrestling program has set expectations high this season and are currently ranked sixth in Class 2A by IAWrestle, with three wrestlers highly ranked individually. Two of those wrestlers-Gabe and Cooper Sanders-may be new to the Vikings this year, but the Sanders family are very familiar with their hometown of Vinton.
“I remember my friends and family, and living out in the country on a farm,” Gabe, whose family left for Utah in 2013, said. “It is just a slower pace here that I really like.”
The Sanders boys, sons of Angie and Jason Sanders, are back in town and bring back a vast amount of wrestling experience and success with them. The brothers have competed in national competitions in Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Virginia over the years. Gabe is 133-10 in his high school career and two-time Utah state champion, Cooper 112-9 and a one-time Utah state champion.
“Gabe has been a good practice partner, especially in recent years when we’ve been close to the same weight,” Cooper said. “It’s always fun competing together. I feel like we make each other better. We’ve never had to compete against each other in a match because we’ve always made sure to be at different weights for our team.”
They come from a powerhouse wrestling school and continue to wrestle outside of the high school season to improve. Interest in wrestling is high in Utah, providing them plenty of competition. The interest came from their maternal side, their grandfather being a big wrestling supporter and referee.
“Grandpa often talked to me about wrestling, and then my parents took me to practice when I was little,” Gabe said. “At first, I probably just liked throwing kids around. But now, I like how it’s a team sport, but also such an individual sport. It’s not about your skills fitting into a team so you get playing time or a coach liking you so you get to compete. If you’re the best wrestler at your weight, you get the spot and then what you do with it is up to you.”
Being back in Iowa means competing in another strong state for wrestling, though each of their seasons this year have taken different turns. After a hard-fought win over Union’s Hunter Worthen to start the season, Gabe has not wrestled a match since, but the senior is ranked the number one wrestler at 152 lbs in Class 2A.
“I was bummed to have gotten injured in my first match of the year,” Gabe said. “I have had a lot of time sitting out recovering to really get excited about getting back on the mat. I think our team has a lot of potential as long as everyone can stay healthy.”
Cooper has been a bright spot for Viking wrestling his junior season, going 16-0 with 13 pins. He defeated last year’s 138 lbs champion in Independence’s Isaiah Weber twice and is says he’s focused on wrestling his best in the second half of the the season.
“I’m feeling pretty good this season,” Cooper said. “I feel focused and like I’m wrestling well from all positions. I don’t really worry about who I’m wrestling, but that I’m focusing on wrestling my best match. It’s honestly been flying by and I’m just having fun with it and am thankful to be wrestling.”
The junior 145 pounder believes this team has the potential to do well this year when completely healthy. Iowa team duals feature more than two teams, something that is different in Utah. He knows the State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines is a huge deal and looks forward to Sectionals in a few weeks for his chance to qualify.
“It’s such a big part of the wrestling culture in Iowa,” Cooper said. “I want to experience it with as many of my teammates going with me as possible. We’re a small team, but like a family.”
Gabe and Cooper aren’t the only Sanders kids to hit the mat. Inspired by her brothers, eighth-grader Chloe decided to take up wrestling as well.
“We would travel as a family around the country for tournaments and at first I didn’t really pay much attention to wrestling,” Chloe said. “A few years ago, I started to get really interested in watching my brothers’ matches and their team and cheering them on. I didn’t love it right away, but last year I really fell in love with the sport and now it’s my favorite sport I compete in.”
Girls wrestling is a sanctioned sport in Utah, meaning their state athletic association recognizes it as an official sport. Chloe noted the sport is popular back in Utah. Their previous school district won State with over 40 girls out. There are also plenty of youth and national tournaments to compete in.
“God’s really given me a heart for competing, setting goals and achieving them, and wrestling allows me to do that,” Chloe said. “Wrestling pushes me and challenges me. I also like how you can battle your opponent on the mat and then build a friendship with that same opponent off the mat. I’ve made a lot of good friends through wrestling.”
Chloe is unsure of how the number of girls out in Iowa compares, but girls wrestling is currently not a sanctioned sport in the state. She practiced and competed with the male middle school classmates, recently wrapping up her season.
“There were only two of us girls,” Chloe said. “It was definitely challenging wrestling mostly boys, but I had a lot of fun and felt I was really challenged and improved because of it.”
She’ll be on the high school girls team next year, a program that has taken off in the last two years numbers-wise. Chloe practiced with her future teammates and already has developed a bond with them.
“It’s a really positive, fun environment and they really welcomed me into the room. It’s been fun to see what I’ll get to be a part of next season as a freshman. And hopefully high school girls wrestling will be sanctioned next year in the state of Iowa.”
When asked if there’s any matches in the household, the boys answered that they practice against each other, but do not want to compete against one another in a tournament. Chloe smiled when asked.
“No, I don’t practice with these two,” Chloe said. “They’re too scared.”
The Sanders boys will compete in the Bobcat Jerry Invitational at Benton on Saturday. Their regular season will last a few more weeks before moving into the WaMaC Conference Meet in Solon on Saturday, Jan. 29 and then Sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 5.