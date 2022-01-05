Girls Basketball: Clear Creek-Amana 45, Benton 42
Benton kept the score close through the first half before finding themselves down 34-27 after three quarters. The Bobcats would outscore the Clippers in the final quarter, but came up short of a total comeback.
Junior Jenna Twedt scored 26 points, including 1,000th point in Tuesday’s loss. She is averaging 17.3 ppg this season. Sophomore Emma Townsley finished with five points and nine rebounds.
The Bobcats (7-3) will travel to Marion on Friday, host Waverly Shell-Rock on Monday and South Tama on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball: Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Union 22
The Knights made the road trip to Parkersburg on Tuesday to take on the 2A 11th-ranked Falcons, their only home-and-home outside of their division this season. A-P made it nine in a row over Union with a 57-22 win. Stats were not available in time for publication.
Union (3-5) will travel to Wapsie Valley on Friday and Grundy Center on Monday.
Girls Basketball: Williamsburg 42, VS 41
The Vikettes opened 2022 with a nail-biter at Williamsburg on Tuesday. Looking for a little payback from the Raiders knocking them out of the last postseason, the two rivals traded buckets throughout the game. Overcoming a five-point hole, VS missed the front end of a 1-1 at the line and Williamsburg got the last second layup for the win. Stats were not available in time for publication.
VS (7-4) will host Indee on Friday for Pink Night and travel to Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday.
Girls Wrestling: Vikettes travel to Anamosa
The VS girls had two champions in Bree Swenson and Maci Goodell. Emma Gillen, Ellie Weets, Lexi Goodell and Sadie Burke were runner-up in their weight classes. Rounding out the team were Annabelle Hernandez, Rachel Band and Rayleigh Stander earning the bronze and Bailey Weeks, Grace Sutton finishing fourth.
Benton’s Madilyn Colburn earned a championship finish at 145 lbs, going 3-0 on the day. Center Point-Urbana’s Moorea Brown finished third in her weight class, going 1-2 on the day.
Boys Basketball: Aplington-Parkersburg 93, Union 33
A 15-12 AP led in the first quarter quickly ballooned after two 30+ point quarters by the 2A fifth-ranked Falcons. Union was unable to muster up double digits in the three remaining quarters in a blowout loss. Stats were not available in time for publication.
Union (3-5) will travel to Wapsie Valley on Friday and Grundy Center on Monday.