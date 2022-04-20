VINTON — Insofar as playing conditions went, Tuesday’s girls’ soccer game between Mount Vernon and Vinton-Shellsburg were unusual this Spring; there was little wind, it wasn’t THAT cold, and it hadn’t even started raining yet. For the home team there was only one condition that did matter: the Maia Bentley Condition.
The Drake-bound Mustang senior scored three goals and assisted on another to lead Mount Vernon to a 4-2 win on the Karr Athletic Complex pitch Tuesday.
Mount Vernon struck first as sophomore Kennedy Collins skipped a shot past Vikette keeper Alyssa Griffith — off Bentley’s assist — and the Mustangs were up 1-0. Just seven minutes later, Bentley drilled one into the back of the south net, MV was up 2-0 and it appeared as if the visitors were about to turn the match into a mismatch. But a funny thing happened and its name was Ashlie Meyer.
In the 29th minute, Meyer took a deflection off the keeper and drilled it home to cut the margin to 2-1. Less than three minutes, Meyer knocked another one home, this time off a textbook corner kick from Abby Davis that tied the match at 2-2 where it stayed into the half.
But in the 53rd minute, Bentley drove through the Vikette defense and skipped a shot into the back of the net to break the tie and take a 3-2 lead. It would stay that way until the 68th minute when Bentley earned her hat trick with a goal that put Mount Vernon up, 4-2 which is where things ended.
The loss drops the Vikettes to 5-2 on the year as they prepare for Friday’s trip to Marion for a match-up with the Wolves before returning home Tuesday to host Williamsburg.