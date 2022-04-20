Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High near 70F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.