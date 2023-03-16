TOPEKA, Kan. – One Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 the National
Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) held their annual National
Indoor Track and Field Championships at Washburn University in Topeka,
Kansas.
Vinton-Shellsburg alum Abby Bartz placed eighth in the shot put and became
an All-American. Bartz won the Monica Huelman Award two years in a row
(2021 and 2022), was a two-time Drake Relays qualifier (2021 and 2022) and
was a three-time State qualifier (2019, 2021 and 2022), there was no State
meet in 2020. Bartz has beennamed NJCAA Division I Track and Field Female
Athlete of the Week twice this season.
1. Kelsie Murrell-Ross — Barton County, 16.12m/52-10.75
2. Treneese Hamilton — Barton County, 15.05m/49-04.50
3. Karsten Deakin — Paradise Valley, 14.20m/46-07.25
4. Shakera Williams — Iowa Western CC, 14.17m/46-06.00
5. Jazmyn James — Iowa Western CC, 13.73m/45-00.50
8. Abby Bartz, Hawkeye CC, 12.65m/41-06.00