Abby Bartz @ Drake Relays 2022

VS senior Abby Bartz throws shot put at the Drake Relays last May, finishing 20th in the state’s most talented field of throwers. Last week, Bartz earned All-America status in the shot put for Hawkeye Community College. Bartz threw 41 feet, 6 inches, good for 8th place in the nation.

 File photo

TOPEKA, Kan. – One Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 the National

Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) held their annual National

Indoor Track and Field Championships at Washburn University in Topeka,

Kansas.

Vinton-Shellsburg alum Abby Bartz placed eighth in the shot put and became

an All-American. Bartz won the Monica Huelman Award two years in a row

(2021 and 2022), was a two-time Drake Relays qualifier (2021 and 2022) and

was a three-time State qualifier (2019, 2021 and 2022), there was no State

Trending Food Videos

meet in 2020. Bartz has beennamed NJCAA Division I Track and Field Female

Athlete of the Week twice this season.

1. Kelsie Murrell-Ross — Barton County, 16.12m/52-10.75

2. Treneese Hamilton — Barton County, 15.05m/49-04.50

3. Karsten Deakin — Paradise Valley, 14.20m/46-07.25

4. Shakera Williams — Iowa Western CC, 14.17m/46-06.00

5. Jazmyn James — Iowa Western CC, 13.73m/45-00.50

8. Abby Bartz, Hawkeye CC, 12.65m/41-06.00