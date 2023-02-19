DES MOINES — Top of the medal stand.
Where they both belong.
All it took was a flip of weights.
Union Community sophomore Jace Hedeman said during the week that he and classmate Brayden Bohnsack were at their proper weight class this season and they were coming for everything.
Roughly an hour into Saturday night’s Class 2A state championship round, the Class of 2025 members and practice partners sat together, gold medals around their necks and giant placards proclaiming them state champions — Bohnsack at 106 pounds, Hedeman at 113 — placed nearby.
“It’s huge. They are each other’s greatest assets; they work with each other every single day,” assistant coach Max Thomsen said. “Being a state champion is a very difficult thing, and to do it back-to-back … They’re best friends and it’s an honor to be around them and watch them chase those dreams.”
Bohnsack won his first state title and Hedeman his second Saturday, their combined 94-5 mark a gleaming bright mark as the pair scrolled through phones
The two-time state champion (94-0, 46-0 as a sophomore) reiterated his feelings after Saturday’s double victory.
“I’m more happy for Brayden than I am myself,” Hedeman said. “Kill or be killed, baby. We killed. It was pretty awesome.”
Hedeman’s 6-1 decision against Atlantic’s Aiden Smith was as technical as it was tactical. He earned a first-period takedown 59 seconds in, then regrouped after Smith pulled within a point with an escape seven seconds into the second frame.
Hedeman expanded his lead on a takedown with a little more than half a minute remaining and rode Smith out.
He opened the third period on a neutral-stand call, and the pair danced around for a minute and a half. Hedeman saw a final opening and took his shot, claiming the final two-point takedown with 20 seconds left on the clock.
“I should have hit more of my attacks, but he was really long,” Hedeman said. “So I had to adapt and find a way.”
Bohnsack (46-5) went 41-8 and placed eighth last season but felt more comfortable at the lower weight.
“I just won the state tournament, so yeah (it was worth it),” Bohnsack said. “They’re my size. Last year, earlier this year, kids were just massive compared to me. Now they’re my size.”
His championship match was a study in patience. Across more than five minutes, everything and nothing happened all at once. Bohnsack and Notre Dame’s Carter West danced through a no-score first period and Bohnsack spent two minutes riding West out in the second.
They were neutral again in the third, and the lone mark on the scoreboard was a stalling call on West with 12 seconds left.
A moment later, Bohnsack struck like a cobra.
He lashed out and collected a quick takedown with six seconds left on the clock, picking up the score he needed to procure his first state title.
A roar from head coach Bart Mehlert matched that of the Knights fanbase, and Bohnsack leapt up and vigorously clapped his hands at the buzzer.
“Went out of bounds with 15 seconds left,” Bohnsack recalled. “Come back to the center, and it was like, ‘Hey, I can get this, or I can go to overtime. He’s tired, just kept stalling.’ I just made the decision in my head; I want to go and get it. So, I went and got it.”
Soon after Bohnsack watched from afar as Hedeman earned his second title, and the second for the Knights. Medal ceremonies followed, complete with hugs from Mehlert.
“You can’t say enough about these two,” Thomsen said. “They do everything right. They’re good kids, too. I’m just so proud of them.”
The pair were seated in their small enclave in the back when Hedeman paused from his phone.
“Let’s go get ice cream,” he said, and the pair walked off.