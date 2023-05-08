VINTON — That’s six...the hard way.
Coach Megan Hesson’s Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes went into their Saturday Morning Special against Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck looking for their sixth win in a row.
SPOILER ALERT: They got it...but it wasn’t easy.
The visiting Rebels scored less than two minutes into the match to take a 1-0 lead, as their defense managed to corral a VS offense that had scored 37 goals in the last five games. The Vikettes (8-4) had their chances throughout, but a swarming Rebel defense managed to stay between the ball and the net.
The Vikettes finally got on the board with 12:45 to go in regulation on Ashlie’s Meyer’s penalty kick to tie things at 1-1. It would stay that way into the penalty-kick phase.
The Vikettes would convert on three of five PK attempts, while goalkeeper Alyssa Griffith turned away four Rebel attempts and the Vikettes won it, with Maya Lapan-Islas knocking in the game-winner.
The Vikettes took on Center Point-Urbana Monday with a showdown tonight at Williamsburg to wrap-up the WaMaC season, setting up their regular season finale Thursday at home against Denver.