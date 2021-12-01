Following approval earlier this month by the Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control, sectional and district tournament assignments for the 202 wrestling postseason are now available.
Sectional tournaments for Class 2A and Class 1A are currently scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5. The first- and second-place winners in each weight class then advance to district tournaments.
District tournaments for all three classes are currently scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12. The first- and second-place winners in each weight class from each district advance to the state traditional tournament in Des Moines.
Vinton-Shellsburg and Center Point-Urbana will compete in the Class 2A Section 7 tournament at West Delaware, Manchester, along with Anamosa, Monticello, Tipton and the host school.
Union, La Porte City will be in the Class 2A Section 10 tournament at Independence along with BCLUW, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein and the host school.