VINTON — Joe Steepleton’s life has always been about books.
The former teacher/administrator in the Cedar Rapids Catholic Schools and now author of 18 novels has always been a voracious reader. And Steepleton said Friday that his love of books began in a corner of the Vinton Public Library.
“This has always been my favorite place to be,” Steepleton said Friday afternoon. “I spent many hours right here in this building as a child.”
Steepleton came back to Vinton from his home in Austin, MN Friday on a mission. After contacting Vinton Public Library director Kelly Henkle, Steepleton decided to donate at least one copy of all 18 of his novels to the VPL collection. He came down with his daughter Amanda to drop off the books and take a trip down memory lane.
“I would go through books pretty fast,” Steepleton said. “One time — I believe it was a Fourth of July weekend — I checked out four books, then took them back after the weekend. When I returned the books, the librarians teased him about there was way he could have read all of those books. After I assured them I had, they actually opened the books and ended up quizzing me about them...I passed.”
Steepleton was born at old Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton in 1949. His father Mahlon ran the Borden’s Ice Cream route in town before the family moved to Cedar Rapids in 1959. He was a member of one of the first classes to graduate from LaSalle High School, and later went back in the 1990s as the school’s principal. As it turned out, he would be the last principal for the westside school.
“I was the one who researched the use of tax-exepmt bonds to built new buildings,” Steepelton said. “It was great idea and it helped get Xavier built, but it also put me out of a job. When they built Xavier I lost my job.”
Asked why he decided to donate so many title, he said it just to help out.
“I know how hard it is to get new titles,” Steepleton said. “I just felt as if I had something to give and I should share with the community that gave me so much.”