TIFFIN - Growing pains were felt Tuesday night by Center Point-Urbana volleyball as they fell to Clear Creek-Amana 25-16, 25-12, 25-17 to decide the WaMaC West champ, but as the loss settled in, Coach Michelle Halac noted the positives gained this 2022 season.
“We’re still learning and still working to be better every day and we’re gonna have days where we do great things,” Halac said. “Today wasn’t that day, as much as it hurts. I’m so proud of them for all the growth that they have made.”
The Stormin’ Pointers finished 0-6 in conference play last year, rebounding in a big way this season. They entered Tuesday’s match with a 4-0 record against WaMaC West teams in 2022, ranked in Class 3A, and had several wins over other ranked squads under their belt. A conference championship for the first time since 2019 was next on their list.
CCA opened the first two sets with a pair of 6-0 runs, only briefly tied with CPU at 10 in the first set. The Stormin’ Pointers found themselves unable to string together runs in either set, with Halac noting the team came out “timid” against a Clippers team with 24 wins on the season and several talented weapons.
“Honestly, we hurt ourselves a lot being a little bit on the defensive versus the offensive, which is the complete of what we’ve done this season,” Halac said. “[CCA] had some good swings and our blocks’ timing wasn’t there. They came out and executed.”
Sophomore Sydney Maue had 11 kills against the Clippers, followed by six kills and eight digs by senior Taylor Luscomb. Sophomore Logan Keller and Lauren Langridge combined for 22 assists and 28 digs. Halac praised the senior leadership of Langridge, Luscomb, Allison Pollock and Olivia Raue this memorable season, recognizing them last week during Senior Night.
“We got four pretty awesome seniors that have been some amazing leaders this year,” Halac said. “They have accepted whatever roles we have thrown at them and accepted every single girl on this team. We couldn’t ask for a better group to lead.”
CPU (15-12) finished second in the WaMaC West with a 4-1 record. They will host a tournament on Saturday and are slanted to face Cedar Falls, Clinton and Waterloo Columbus in their pool. Benton will compete in the opposite pool.
“I want to continue seeing them get better, never being complacent where they are at as a team,” Halac said. “I want to see them display that confidence I know they have in every game. We didn’t have that confidence tonight, but I know we are a great team.”