From six total wins in 2021 to a Regional final the next season, Center Point-Urbana has turned their fortunes around in a short amount of time. Ask senior Taylor Luscomb what the change has been, and she’ll tell you it starts with the players themselves.
“We’ve really been focused on building our relationships, building friendships with everyone on this team,” Luscomb said. “It’s kept us together when things have been hard. We push each other through.”
CPU’s chemistry indeed pushed the team through Wednesday at home as they defeated Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-20, 29-27, 25-12 to advance to Tuesday’s Regional Final at Union.
“They have worked so hard and battled so hard to get to this point,” coach Michelle Halac said. “A lot of things clicked for us tonight. We didn’t pump the brakes after we won the first two sets and instead hit the gas pedal. I couldn’t be more proud of these girls tonight.”
After taking the first set with a late rally, CPU found itself battling back and forth with the visiting Cowgirls in the second set. The score went beyond 25 and at several times, Clarion looked like they were ready to deliver the set point. But a Cowgirl error and a kill from sophomore Addy Tupa ended the tense set.
“It was a great set because it gave us the experience of battling back, getting stops, overcoming runs,” Halac said. “Other teams may not have this kind of experience to build on. Clarion gave us an awesome set and match.”
As Halac stated, the Stormin’ Pointers didn’t let up after that intense second set, bearing down on Clarion in the third and final set. In terms of attack, CPU were fairly balanced with Luscomb and Tupa each leading with seven kills, junior Paige Foltz six kills and sophomore Sydney Maue five kills. Sophomore Gracie Hoskins finished with 19 digs.
“There’s so much excitement,” Luscomb said. “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished. It shows how close we’ve become as a team. We’re excited for what we can still do.”
CPU (18-17) will face Union (41-9) in La Porte City on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville the following week. The two teams met at a tournament in Monticello this season, with CPU winning the first match and Union taking the tournament championship match over them.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Halac said. “We know they’re a great team and we’re definitely not looking past them. I know these girls are looking forward to the challenge.”