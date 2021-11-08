Class 3A District 3 honors for Center Point-Urbana have been released by the coaching staff as the Stormin’ Pointers racked up nine selections this season.
Selected First Team All-District: Senior Collin Hoskins (RB/LB) and senior Ethan Kress (OL/DL).
Selected Second Team All-District: Senior Kanon Tupa (WR/LB), Tucker Clark (TE/DL), junior Kyle Kress (RB/LB) and junior Cole Werner (RB/LB).
Selected Honorable Mention All-District: Senior Ryan Barth (RB/LB), senior Joseph Dufoe (OL/LB), senior Noah Heins (OL/DL).
Academic All-District: Brycen Cunningham, Joseph Dufoe, Jonathan Grundmeyer, Braylon Havel, Noah Heins, Collin Hoskins, Ethan Kress, Nathan Kurt, Kanon Tupa, Nicholas Childers, Tucker Clark, Kyle Coppess, Jacob Estevez, Grant Goebel, Drew Johannes, Ryan Keller, Kyle Kress, Ben Leedom, Brandon Miller, Chris Sherman, Andrew Sholes, Jacob Snakenberg.